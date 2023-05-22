Bengal: Train services affected due to technical glitches in signalling

Suburban train services were affected in the Sealdah-Naihati and Naihati-Bandel sections of the Eastern Railway on Monday morning due to technical problems in the signalling system, an official said.

Seven long-distance trains and 20 EMU locals were also affected as a result of the technical problems. (File)(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eastern Railway spokesperson Kaushik Mitra said the technical glitches in the signalling system were noticed at Naihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district around 6 am and the issue was partially resolved at 8.50 am.

The train disruption on the first day of the week inconvenienced many officer-goers.

Seven long-distance trains and 20 EMU locals were also affected as a result of the technical problems, he said, adding that efforts were being made to completely restore the service.