Bengal violence: Mamata warns stern action, BJP state chief arrested

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said some political parties were trying to trigger riots and warned of stern actions even as incidents of fresh violence were reported from Howrah district on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sukanta Majumdar was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he tried to visit the violence-hit district, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Howrah, where West Bengal secretariat Nabanna is situated, has been witnessing violent protests since Thursday over the controversial comments made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

“As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this who want to cause riots but these things will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them who indulged in violence. Why should the common people suffer because of BJP’s sins?” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

Reports of fresh violence poured in from Panchla in Howrah district where protestors clashed with police. While protestors hurled bricks, police retaliated by firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Locals claimed that bombs were also hurled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police were just mute spectators. They hardly did anything as the mob went on a rampage,” said Asish Das, a local.

While streets at Panchla market wore a deserted look, several shops, some houses and vehicles were ransacked and set on fire.

“More than 70 persons have been arrested since yesterday,” said a senior police official of Howrah district.

While BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh went to Uluberia in Howrah where a BJP party office was set on fire, the party’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was scheduled to visit Panchla, was stopped at New Town by the police. BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal had a heated altercation with police when she went to Panchla.

“They want me to give in writing about my destination. I have consulted with legal experts and have decided not to give any such undertaking. This is my right. We are trying to move the high court,” said Majumdar, adding that he was put under house arrest by the state police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A scuffle broke out between the police and BJP workers outside Majumdar’s house when he tried to go out and police stopped him.

Later, police said that Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat in Uttar Dinajpur, was arrested near the toll plaza on Vidyasagar Setu.

“Mr Majumdar was trying to travel to Howrah where prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 have been clamped. His visit could have created a law and order situation. This is a preventive arrest,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have already been imposed in large parts of Howrah district till June 13. In some places like Uluberia and Howrah city prohibitory orders were imposed till June 15. Internet services have also been suspended till June 13. Several trains were also cancelled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A 47-year-old man K Sreenu, who was coming from Hyderabad after his treatment on the East Coast Express died in the train. The train got stuck at Deulti station for more than seven hours on Friday. He was travelling in S2 compartment,” said a spokesperson of South Eastern Railway.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan sent a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah to deploy central forces as violence continued in Howrah.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded the arrest of BJP leaders who gave hate speeches. She had also requested members of the minority community not to block roads and highways. Imam of Nakhoda Masjid, Calcutta Khilafat Committee and other minority leaders issued statements requesting people not to block roads, she had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)