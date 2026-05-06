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Bengal’s first BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade grounds; PM Modi to attend

Bengal’s first BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9; PM Modi, Amit Shah and BJP CMs to attend historic public ceremony

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:03 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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The chief minister and ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first government in West Bengal will take oath at Kolkata’s historic Brigade Parade Ground on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

Bengal’s first BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade Ground on May 9 (Representative photo)

“The new BJP government will take oath on May 9 at 10 am at Brigade Parade Ground,” Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya announced.

This is the first time the Bengal chief minister will take oath in a public place rather than the governor’s official residence, the usual venue in the past.

“The selection of ministers will happen at a legislative party meeting at 4 pm on May 8 in the presence of our senior central leaders,” he added.

Shah is the party’s central observer for the selection of Bengal ministers, and Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi is the co-observer. The legislative party meeting will be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, one of the major projects of the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Months after India played a key role in liberating Bangladesh in the 1971 war, the nation’s first Prime Minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, addressed a mass rally at the same location with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on February 6, 1972.

On October 18, 1980, the Left government led by Jyoti Basu in West Bengal felicitated the iconic anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela at Eden Gardens stadium, adjacent to the Brigade Parade grounds.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal’s first BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade grounds; PM Modi to attend
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Bengal’s first BJP govt to take oath at Brigade Parade grounds; PM Modi to attend
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