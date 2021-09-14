Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal alleges Mamata didn't disclose pending cases; objects to her nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls
kolkata news

BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal alleges Mamata didn’t disclose pending cases; objects to her nomination for Bhabanipur bypolls

A letter by Priyanka Tibrewal’s election agent to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency returning officer mentioned several news reports carrying details of the pending criminal cases against Mamata Banerjee.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal said that her fight in the Bhabanipur bypolls against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will be against “injustice” and for the people of West Bengal. (ANI Photo)

A day after filing her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday filed an objection against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nomination for the seat. The saffron party candidate has alleged that Banerjee did not reveal the pending criminal cases against her.

A letter written by Tibrewal's election agent Sajal Ghosh to the returning officer of the Bhabanipur assembly constituency also mentioned several news reports carrying information pertaining to the pending criminal cases against Banerjee.

Tibrewal, who joined BJP in 2014 and is the West Bengal vice-president of BJP’s youth wing, represented her party in the Calcutta high court during the hearings over the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

After filing her nomination on Monday, Tibrewal said that her battle for the Bhabanipur seat will be a “fight against injustice, and also a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal.”

“I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they’ve got a big opportunity. So, they should come forward and make history,” she added.

The lawyer began her poll campaign on Sunday by drawing BJP’s symbol – a lotus — on a wall in Bhabanipur locality. On Saturday, she visited the iconic Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata to offer prayers to Goddess Kali, when she stressed her fight is against the members of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal.

Notably, Banerjee who delivered a landslide victory of the BJP in Assembly elections this year, has to win from any constituency before November 5 to become a member of the state assembly – a mandate for her to continue in the chief minister’s chair. She was defeated by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes by her former aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Later, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay vacated his seat from Bhabanipur – where he had won as a TMC candidate, for Banerjee to contest.

The Bhabanipur bypolls will be held on September 30, and the counting of votes will take place on October 3 – a week before Durga Puja celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies)

