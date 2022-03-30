Birbhum killings: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP panel's ‘motivated' report
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a BJP fact-finding committee's report on the Birbhum violence, submitted to party president JP Nadda, will interfere with the CBI investigation into the incident and derail it.
Eight people were burnt alive, and one succumbed to injuries later, after the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui village near Rampurhat on March 21.
"These are politically motivated reports. I condemn this attitude of the BJP and the central government. When an investigation is on, there should not be any interference from any party. It is an absolute misuse of power. This is bad, vindictive and biased attitude. Does the BJP think only they will stay in this country," the chief minister said while lashing out at the saffron party, adding said the report mentions the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which "clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP".
"The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party," Banerjee told reporters in Darjeeling.
Also Read | 3 arrested in connection with TMC leader’s murder in Birbhum
She said that there should not be interference from any political party into the investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case as per Calcutta High Court's order. An SIT formed by the West Bengal government was earlier investigating the case.
A five-member fact-finding committee of the BJP, formed after the Birbhum violence, submitted earlier in the day.
The report claims that the “mafia is ruling West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership”. The BJP's fact-finding team submitted that the law and order machinery has totally collapsed and the law-abiding citizens have lost faith in the government and the mode of TMC's governance.
The panel attributed the violence to "state-sponsored extortion, goonda tax, cut-money, toll bazi".
“Not even a single officer/constable of West Bengal Police was visible, nobody came to the rescue of the Fact-Finding Team when they were attacked and cleared the passage for the committee to visit the scene of the offence. Our efforts to contact the DGP and other officers failed,” it further said.
