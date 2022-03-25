Birbhum violence: Police launch 10-day drive to recover illegal arms

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police have launched a 10-day drive to recover illegal arms and ammunition following the Birbhum violence that left eight people dead. District intelligence officers have been directed to gear up their networks and prepare reports on political rivalries. Police will take action in sensitive areas based on these reports to prevent any political flare-up.

On Thursday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee met the families of the eight at Bogtu village in Birbhum. She ordered the police to launch a state-wide drive to recover illegal arms and explosives.

“As directed by DG [director general] and IGP [inspector general of police], a 10-day special drive to uncover illegal arms and ammunition will be held throughout the state with immediate effect,” additional director general (law and Order) said in an order.

Six women and two children were killed in the arson attack on Monday following the killing of a ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat leader.

Banerjee has set up a Special Investigation Team to probe into the incident. She announced compensation for the victims’ families and ordered the arrest of a local party leader. The officer in charge of the local police station was removed. Another police officer was sent on compulsory waiting. “Recover all illegal arms and bombs and destroy them,” Banerjee told the state police chief on Thursday.

Police have also ordered the prosecution of active and known “rowdies” across the state. “Action taken against rowdies shall be noted in the rough registers and...shall be submitted by the superintendents of police and police commissioners on a daily basis for the next 10 days,” said a separate order.

This comes amid allegations that the killings in Birbhum were carried out by warring factions of the TMC. The government has denied the charge and that the local administration did little to stop the arson because members of the ruling party were allegedly involved. Banerjee on Thursday accepted negligence on the part of the police.

Political violence has been reported in the state since the 2021 assembly elections results were declared. TMC returned to power for the third time in a row.

The latest killings came weeks after the murder of political activist Anis Khan near Kolkata and put the TMC under pressure.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Birbhum killings. “I express my condolences over the violence in Birbhum. I hope the state government will take strict action against the culprits,” said Modi. “Those who commit such crimes and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven. The Centre will extend all assistance to the state to bring the culprits to justice.”