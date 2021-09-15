Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal gets notice for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocol at poll rally
kolkata news

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal gets notice for alleged violation of Covid-19 protocol at poll rally

Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting the bypoll against sitting chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, has till 5pm on Wednesday to respond to the notice
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Priyanka Tibrewal, who currently holds the state vice-president's post in BJP's youth wing, has lost both the elections she has contested so far. (ANI Photo)(Saikat Paul)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting for the Bhabanipur assembly bypoll in West Bengal, was sent a notice by the constituency’s Returning Officer (RO), seeking her response on why permission for any of her future rallies should not be stopped, reported ANI. The notice cites violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and established Covid-19 protocols by her and her supporters on the day of nomination filing, the news agency added.

Tibrewal, who is contesting the bypoll against sitting chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, has till 5pm on Wednesday to respond to the notice. She filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore on September 13 along with Left Front's Srijib Biswas. She was accompanied by TMC turncoat and current BJP legislator Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MP Arjun Singh, senior BJP leader Sishir Bajoria among other party members.

"People of Bhabanipur have got a chance to repeat what happened in Nandigram a few months ago. This is a fight against injustice... This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the voters of Bhabanipur that they’ve received a big opportunity, they should come forward and create history,” she told reporters after filing her nomination.

RELATED STORIES

Tibrewal has also filed a complaint with the constituency's poll officer, alleging that Banerjee did not disclose pending criminal cases against her. Her election agent Sajal Ghosh wrote a letter to the RO citing several news reports to substantiate their allegation.

Tibrewal, who currently holds the state vice-president's post in Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), has lost both the elections she has contested so far. Banerjee, a lifelong resident of Bhabanipur, has won the constituency twice in the past, but faced defeat in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections at the hands of her former protege Adhikari in Nandigram.

Bhabanipur is slated to go to polls on September 30, and counting of votes will take place on October 30. The Election Commission has decided to deploy 19 companies of central forces in Bhabanipur for the upcoming polls, of which 8 companies are currently deployed in the area for pre-poll area domination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp mamata banerjee
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal reports sharpest spike in crime against children in 3 years: NCRB

Rise in kids complaining of fever in north Bengal; state forms expert panel

Kishore Datta, Bengal’s 4th advocate general since 2011, resigns like the rest

Bomb goes off near Bengal BJP MP’s home day after MHA orders NIA probe
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP