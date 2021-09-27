BJP claims TMC not giving rivals 'level-playing field' for Bhabanipur bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged the situation in Bhabanipur was critical on Monday after supporters from his party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed with each other ahead of the assembly bypolls in the constituency.

The legislator from Nandigram also claimed that the Election Commission did not take any action even after receiving complaints from the BJP. “The situation is very critical and the Election Commission is not doing anything. A team from our party met them in Delhi as well as in Kolkata. Our delegation met them several times but no action was taken,” Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the Election Commission sought a report later on Monday afternoon and the returning officer asked for video footage of the clashes, according to a report by HT.

The BJP claimed its vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who is campaigning for Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur, ahead of the bypolls on September 30, was manhandled by TMC cadres.

The TMC workers protested against Dilip Ghosh and shouted ‘go back’ slogans at him. A BJP worker was injured in the scuffle that ensued in Bhabanipur’s Jadu Babu Bazar area, the report by HT said. The TMC delegation was led by state minister Firhad Hakim.

The BJP claims that the TMC is not allowing ‘level-playing field’ to its competitors. “The TMC is not allowing its rivals a level-playing field. Our leaders are not being allowed to even campaign as TMC goons are engaged in state-sponsored violence,” BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said. He also said if a senior leader faces such “attacks” then the “fate of the common man in West Bengal can be imagined”, news agency PTI reported.

The bypoll is crucial for Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as she has to win it to remain as the chief minister of the state.

(with inputs from Tanmay Chatterjee)