BJP fields Abhijit Das against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday fielded Abhijit Das (Bobby) against Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP leader Abhijit Das (Bobby). (Photo from X)

All eyes are on this constituency as Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is once again contesting from this constituency. The TMC leader entered the Lok Sabha in 2014 and is a two time-MP from the seat, while the CPI(M) candidate came second, and Das came third.

Das, 54, popularly known as Bobby, contested from Diamond Harbour in 2009 as well on a BJP ticket.

The 2014 election affidavit of Das mentioned that he was a social activist and legal advisor. BJP sources said Das is known for his organisational prowess and has a strong hold in the party’s unions in the district.

Even though the BJP released the names of 41 candidates in West Bengal, it took time to decide on the name from Diamond Harbour. The party announced its first list on March 2.

Earlier Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawshad Siddique had also said that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Diamond Harbour constituency.