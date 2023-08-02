BJP leader accuses TMC MP Nushrat Jahan of duping investors. Baseless, she says

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha member and actor Nusrat Jahan “illegally acquired funds that a real estate company raised from investors in 2014-15”.

TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan (File Photo)

BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who was earlier with the TMC, charged Jahan with cheating 429 investors who paid Rs.5.5 lakh each to the company, Seven Sense Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

“Jahan was a director and shareholder of the company which promised the investors that they would get residential apartments. The project never materialised and the investors did not get any refund,” Panda, a BJP state executive member, said.

Asked why the investors were not filing a police complaint against Jahan, Panda said: “The Kolkata police will never take any action against the TMC leader. We have complained to the Enforcement Directorate.”

The Bengal BJP did not make any official statement on the issue.

Jahan, who represents the Basirhat constituency of North 24 Parganas district, appeared before the media at the Kolkata Press Club on Wednesday afternoon and said the charges levelled by the BJP leader were “completely baseless”.

“I was never a shareholder of the company. I took a loan of around Rs.1.16 crore from it to buy an apartment for myself. I refunded Rs.1.40 crore, which included the interest on a loan in 2017. The matter is lying before a court. Let the court decide who is guilty. I never took a penny from anyone,” Jahan actor said.

Speaking at a press conference at the state secretariat on Wednesday, chief minister Banerjee said, “Nusrat will speak on the company. Let good law prevail. I don’t want to comment on this. However, I can’t help asking why a certain leader of the opposition party has never been touched by the federal agencies although it is well known that he took money from chit fund companies.”

Speaking to a television news channel, Rupesh Singh, one of the former directors of Seven Sense Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, said: “Jahan was made the brand ambassador when the company was launched. She was also made an honorary director because of her profile, but she was never involved in its operations.”