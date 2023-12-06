BJP lodges police complaints against TMC legislators for insulting Modi, Shah

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged two complaints with the Kolkata Police against 60 ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. On Monday, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya filed two complaints against BJP legislators. (HT PHOTO)

In a post on X on Tuesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hit out at TMC leaders for trying to smear Modi and Shah’s reputation. “The TMC thieves had the audacity to try and smear Hon’ble PM’s & Hon’ble HM’s reputation by hurling all kinds of abuses and engaging in name-calling within the WB [West Bengal] Assembly Premises.”

On Monday, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya filed two complaints against BJP legislators for wearing T-shirts with an allegedly derogatory remark against chief minister Mamata Banerjee written on them. Bhattacharya said Adhikari led the BJP lawmakers and added they undermined the dignity of the state and its people.

The Calcutta high court on Monday stayed the police notices issued to eight BJP legislators over allegations that they insulted the national anthem last week.

TMC legislators wore black dresses and staged a protest against the Centre for allegedly withholding funds. They allegedly used foul language against Modi and Shah.