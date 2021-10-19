BJP MP seeks additional central forces for Oct 30 Bengal bypolls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Tuesday wrote to the chief election officer of West Bengal seeking additional security personnel for bypolls to four assembly constituencies which will be held on October 30. The lawmaker cited that it is necessary to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming bypolls to Dinhata (Coochbehar), Santipur (Nadia), Gosaba (South 24 Parganas) and Khardah (North 24 Parganas) constituencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his letter, Singh claimed that post-poll violence has not yet ceased in the state. “As you are aware the spate of post-poll violence, which started from the day of counting after the General Election, still continues. The High court also took cognizance of the situation and ordered a CBI probe in the case,” Singh wrote.

Singh alleged that cadres of Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in the state, attacked BJP candidates Joy Saha from Khardah and Ashok Mandal from Dinhata while they were conducting door-to-door campaigns in their respective constituencies. He in his letter said that he cannot rely on the state police.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Ashok Mondal, the BJP candidate for Dinhata assembly constituency, and Natabari's party MLA Mihir Goswami were allegedly heckled by TMC supporters in the presence of Jalpaiguri's BJP MP Jayanta Roy during campaigning at Nayarhat. The local TMC leaders, however, denied the involvement of its workers in these cases. Nisith Pramanik’s retaining his Lok Sabha seat necessitated the by-election to Dinhata assembly constituency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In this context, we repeat our request made earlier for immediate allotment of Central Security cover for our candidates as we have no reliance on the West Bengal Police,” Singh wrote. He requested the CEO to deploy 30 companies of CAPF per constituency to ensure that the bypolls on October 30 are held peacefully.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON