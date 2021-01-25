'BJP should be rechristened Bharat Jalao Party': Mamata Banerjee at public rally

Days after being 'insulted' by the supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event organised on the occasion of Netaji SB's birth anniversary in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP should be rechristened 'Bharat Jalao Party'.

Addressing a public rally in Hooghly's Pursura months ahead of state legislative assembly election, the chief minister said she was insulted and had to face taunts in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial event on Saturday. She had refused to speak at the event after she was interrupted with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone's leader. They were teasing me in front of the PM. I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal. It has insulted Bengali icons in past and continues to do so," she said.

Targeting potential defectors, the CM said that those planning to leave the TMC should do it as soon as possible as the party didn't need them. "Those who are lining up to leave the Trinamool Congress should leave as early as possible. Bengal and TMC don't need you. The party would not have given them a ticket anyway, so they are leaving in fear," Banerjee said.