BJP to seek postponement of Bengal civic polls

KOLKATA: A delegation of Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was expected to meet top officials of the West Bengal State Election Commission on Monday to seek postponement of civic polls in the state next month in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“West Bengal BJP would meet State Election Commission on Monday to demand that the elections for remaining municipalities be postponed by four weeks in wake of Covid-19 situation,” said state BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya.

On Sunday, at least 3,427 Covid-19 infections were reported in West Bengal, taking the number of active cases to 31,562. At least 33 people died on Sunday. The positivity rate was 6%.

In December, the poll watchdog informed the Calcutta high court that it proposes to hold elections to five municipalities - Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Howrah, and Chandannagar - on January 22. It added elections to the remaining 106 civic bodies will be conducted on February 27.

Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were held on December 19.

A plea filed in the high court cited the pandemic situation and sought the postponement of the polls to remaining civic bodies. This month, the watchdog issued a fresh notification saying the polls to the five municipalities would be held on February 12 instead of January 22. The commission is yet to announce the dates of the elections to the remaining civic bodies.

The daily count of Covid-19 cases shot up over 24,000 and the positivity rate touched 36%. The cases have dropped over the past two weeks.