BJP’s demand for same-day civic polls in Bengal not granted by Calcutta HC

The bench also did not order a stay on the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, scheduled on December 19, as sought by the petitioner, the BJP’s state vice-president Pratap Banerjee
The hearing on the petition ended on December 10, but the Calcutta high court bench had reserved its order. (HT/ File photo)
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 02:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Calcutta high court’s division bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj on Wednesday did not entertain the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) petition seeking simultaneous elections to West Bengal’s 120-odd municipal corporations and municipalities.

The bench also did not order a stay on the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls, scheduled on December 19, as sought by the petitioner, the BJP’s state vice-president Pratap Banerjee.

The hearing on the petition ended on December 10 but the bench had reserved its order. During the hearing on December 6, the West Bengal state election commission (SEC) said it wanted to hold the elections in the remaining 22 districts in six to eight phases by May next year.

The bench on Wednesday did not give the SEC a free hand in deciding the poll schedule and directed it to disclose in the next hearing, the tentative time schedule and the minimum phases required for holding elections in the remaining civic bodies. The matter will be heard again on December 23.

