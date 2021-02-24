Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national
Bomb attack on Bengal minister: CID detains Bangladeshi national

Hossain, Trinamool Congress MLA and the minister of state for labour, was waiting at platform number 2 to catch a train to Kolkata around 10 pm on February 17 when the blast occurred, seriously injuring him and the others.
The West Bengal CID has detained a Bangladeshi national in connection with the blast in Murshidabad's Nimtita Railway Station in which state minister Jakir Hossain and over 20 others were injured, an official said on Wednesday.

"We have detained one person and investigation is underway," a senior CID official said.

Hossain and the other injured persons are undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in the city.

