BSF personnel attacked after arresting wanted smuggler along Indo-Bangla border

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after they came under attack by miscreants when the troops went to nab an alleged smuggler in a village in North 24 Parganas along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday evening, and the miscreants also allegedly ransacked the Mamabhagina border outpost, officials said.

According to the border security officials, they arrested one Alamgir Mandal wanted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Interrogation revealed that Mandal was in the smuggling business for more than six years. He has never been arrested. He would be handed over to the NCB in Kolkata,” said a BSF officer after the arrest.

BSF sources said that the troops attached to the 68 battalions under the South Bengal Frontier raided Mandal’s residence at Nawadapada in Bagda on Friday and seized 43 kg ganja and 371 bottles of Phensedyl.

According to the officials, when the BSF arrested Mandal, they came under attack by the supposed associates of the accused while they were trying to bring the accused to the border outpost.

“While he was being brought back to the border outpost, miscreants attacked the BSF personnel with rods and stones. The BSF retaliated with non-lethal weapons, following which they fled the spot,” said an officer.

The injured personnel were rushed to the Bagda hospital and from there, one injured jawan was referred to a hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated, said the officer.