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Calcutta HC stays demolition of Tiljala buildings ordered by CM Adhikari

The Calcutta high court stayed the demolition of alleged illegal buildings in Kolkata’s Tiljala area after residents moved court.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 10:56 pm IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
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The Calcutta high court on Friday issued an interim stay on the demolition of an alleged illegal building in Kolkata’s Topsia area under Tiljala police station limits, while restraining any business activity on the premises, according to legal news portal Live Law.

The court also withheld any immediate order on the rehabilitation of displaced residents.

The court also withheld any immediate order on the rehabilitation of displaced residents.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday ordered the disconnection of power and water supply to the site and the complete demolition of the building where a fire at a leather goods factory claimed two lives on Tuesday.

Within hours, bulldozers and earth movers were deployed to demolish the five-storey building, which had come up without any sanctioned plan, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said.

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury on Friday passed an interim order in a writ petition filed by residents of the house who challenged the demolition, saying it was ordered without notice. They were represented by senior advocate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Calcutta HC stays demolition of Tiljala buildings ordered by CM Adhikari
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Calcutta HC stays demolition of Tiljala buildings ordered by CM Adhikari
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