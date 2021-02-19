CBI raids 13 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining, coal theft
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 13 locations in four districts of West Bengal in connection with a multi-crore coal scam, involving a businessman Anup Majhi alias Lala, officials said.
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia, they added.
The investigative agency is probing Manjhi for his involvement in embezzling thousands of crores of rupees in the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Kunustoria and Kajora areas.
The searches were conducted in the premises of Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd in Kolkata and Bankura and that of Joydeb Mandal, the alleged deputy of the suspected kingpin of the racket Manjhi, news agency PTI reported.
CBI had registered a first information report (FIR) in November last year against Manjhi, Eastern Coalfield Ltd general managers Amit Kumar Dhar (of then Kunustoria area now Pandaveswar area) and Jayesh Chandra Rai (Kajor area) besides ECL chief of security Tanmay Das, area security inspector Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and SSI and security in-charge of Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee.
The agency acted on information from "reliable sources" that indicated illegal excavation and theft of coal in the leasehold area of ECL in "connivance" with officials of ECL, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indian Railways.
(With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI raids 13 locations in West Bengal over illegal mining, coal theft
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Banerjee alleges conspiracy in attack on TMC minister, BJP seeks CBI probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah promises to implement 7th pay commission if BJP forms govt in Bengal
- He also mounted an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state alleging corruption.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Aim was to kill him’: Mamata condemns attack on ‘popular’ leader Jakir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murshidabad blast: Mamata orders probes by 3 agencies, announces compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal minister injured in bomb attack rushed to Kolkata hospital
- A senior police official said that a special team has been formed to crack the case, however, no one has been arrested so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in Murshidabad; rushed to hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goyal blames Bengal govt for delays in completion of some Railway projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If voted to power, irregularities in teachers' recruitment to be probed: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dinesh Trivedi explains why Trinamool leaders don’t want Prashant Kishor around
- Dinesh Trivedi, who quit his Rajya Sabha seat last week, spoke out against Prashant Kishor's team that had brought in by party chief Mamata Banerjee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of assembly polls, political cartoons adorn Saraswati Puja pandals in WB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told not to campaign when I pointed out corruption within TMC: Trivedi
- Dinesh Trivedi also said that under the Mamata Banerjee-led government the middle class has been facing problems as no one pays attention to their grievances
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rice, dal, egg curry for ₹5, Mamata’s Maa scheme ahead of state polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee slams BJP over Disha Ravi's arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's farmer outreach program in West Bengal to be held on February 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox