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Centre grants six-month extension to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta

Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was appointed West Bengal police chief by the ECI on March 16 ahead of the assembly elections.

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 04:34 pm IST
By Prawesh Lama
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a six-month extension for West Bengal director general of police (DGP) Siddh Nath Gupta beyond his retirement on April 30, according to an official order issued on Monday.

West Bengal director general of police Siddh Nath Gupta. (Sourced photo)

Gupta, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was appointed West Bengal police chief by the Election Commission of India on March 16 ahead of the assembly elections, replacing IPS officer Peeyush Pandey for the poll period.

Pandey, junior to Gupta by one batch, was appointed police chief by the Trinamool Congress government on January 31 this year. He is scheduled to retire in December 2028.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for grant of extension in Service of Shri Siddh Nath Gupta, IPS (WB:1992), DG & IGP, West Bengal for a period of 6 months beyond 30.04.2026 in relaxation of Rule 16(1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 in public interest,” the order stated.

The ACC has granted similar extensions to several senior officers in the past in public interest.

Those who received extensions earlier include former Gujarat police chief Vikas Sahay, former Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, former Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, former Enforcement Directorate director Sanjay Mishra, former home secretary Ajay Bhalla and current CBI director Praveen Sood.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Centre grants six-month extension to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Centre grants six-month extension to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta
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