Kolkata News
Centre transfers Bengal chief secretary to Delhi, sets up faceoff with Mamata

Centre orders Bengal chief secretary to report to Delhi after row over Cyclone Yaas review meeting
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay (R) at a control room for Cyclone Yaas at State Secretariat building Nabanna in Kolkata. (HT Photo)

The central government on Friday asked the West Bengal government to relieve West Bengal government’s chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and asked him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training by 10 am on May 31.

The Centre’s order comes after a row broke out between the Centre and the West Bengal government after it was reported that the Prime Minister who was at Kalaikunda was kept waiting and the chief minister and the state chief secretary met him only for 15 minutes and handed him the reports.

cyclone yaas
