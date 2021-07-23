Child trafficking racket allegedly run by school principal busted in Bengal

A central school principal and a teacher are among nine people, who have been arrested for allegedly running a child trafficking racket in West Bengal’s Bankura district, police said. The alleged racket was busted on Sunday, they added.

“We have rescued three girls and two boys aged between eight months and six years. A sum of ₹1.75 lakhhas also been recovered. The CID (Criminal Investigation Department) will now take over the case,” said Dhritiman Sarkar, police superintendent, Bankura.

The alleged racket was busted after some locals allegedly spotted the principal, Kamal Kumar Rajoria, and teacher Sushma Sharma trying to forcibly board three girls in a vehicle on Sunday. The locals saw the girls crying and spoke to Rajoria about it. Rajoria reportedly tried to flee but was intercepted and handed over to police

Sarkar said the probe in the case is at an early stage and nothing much can be shared. “But this seems to be a part of an inter-district and inter-state child trafficking racket.”

A CID team was expected to arrive in Bankura on Friday to start the probe. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the five children were brought from Asansol and Durgapur areas.

“At least three were children of sex workers. One of them was purchased for ₹2.5 lakh rupees by one of the accused. All the statements need to be verified,” said a second officer, who did not want to be named.

Police said Rajoria is from Rajasthan and was recently transferred to Bankura.