‘CM Banerjee fears losing Bengal polls, sought Sonia Gandhi’s help’: Adhir Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury on Sunday said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee fears losing the assembly polls as well as the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district. While addressing a campaign rally at Berhampore in Murshidabad district, Chowdhury said Banerjee has written a letter to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, seeking her help.

“Mamata Banerjee has understood that she will face defeat. She has written a long letter to Sonia Gandhi, seeking her help. In the letter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has sought help from the Congress to stop the BJP from coming to power in Bengal,” said Chowdhury.

On April 1, Banerjee contested the Nandigram seat against her aide-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari who reiterated on Sunday that he will win. Results of the eight-phased polls for the state’s 294 seats will be announced on May 2.

The Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the Left parties and cleric Abbasuddin Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front.

Chowdhury, who is a Lok Sabha member from Berhampore, said, “Didi (Banerjee) has understood that it is impossible for her to stop the BJP without help from the Congress. I would like to ask her to withdraw all TMC candidates in Murshidabad. She should raise a new slogan and ask people to vote for the Congress so that the BJP can be stopped.” There are 22 assembly seats in Murshidabad district.

About a month ago, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malda (South), Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury, said the Congress may help Banerjee if the TMC fails to secure the required numbers. Chowdhury reacted, saying it was not the official stand of the Bengal unit of the Congress.

On Sunday, Chowdhury did not refer to any post-poll alliance. Congress leaders close to him, however, said the party’s central leadership might think of an alliance of opposition parties if the mandate turns out to be a fractured one.