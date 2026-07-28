Kolkata, Three persons were arrested after cocaine worth over ₹10 lakh was seized from their possession in the southern part of Kolkata, police said on Tuesday.

Cocaine worth over ₹10 lakh seized in Kolkata, 3 held

Acting on a tip-off, Karaya Police Station officers raided a hideout on Ahiripukur Road on Monday and recovered 104 grams of cocaine, a senior officer said.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were allegedly involved in supplying the narcotics item in small packets to rave parties across the city, he said.

"A specific intelligence input led us to the location. During the raid, we recovered 104 grams of cocaine and arrested three persons. The seizure is valued at over ₹10 lakh in the illicit market. We are investigating the entire supply chain, including the source of the consignment and its intended recipients," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Investigators suspect that the accused were part of a large network that procured cocaine from international traffickers through intermediaries using the dark web.

The dark web is a hidden part of the internet requiring special software to access. It uses encrypted networks to keep users and websites anonymous.

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{{^usCountry}} The contraband was allegedly smuggled into Kolkata either concealed in courier consignments or through human carriers, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contraband was allegedly smuggled into Kolkata either concealed in courier consignments or through human carriers, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The arrested persons appear to have been responsible for distributing the cocaine in smaller quantities. Efforts are on to identify the agents, consumers and other members of the network. We are also examining how the consignment entered the city," the senior officer added.

The three accused have been remanded to police custody and are being interrogated to identify other members of the syndicate and trace the origin of the narcotics.

The Kolkata Police on Monday participated in a coordination meeting with around 20 investigating and enforcement agencies to strengthen action against drug trafficking, the officer said.

The meeting, held at Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar, was attended by Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand and other senior officers, along with representatives of the Narcotics Control Bureau , customs, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence , the Excise Department, the Health Department and other agencies, he said.

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"Officers reviewed narcotics seizures and arrests made by different agencies over the past month and exchanged intelligence to improve coordination in tackling organised drug trafficking. The police also made presentations on ongoing anti-narcotics initiatives during the meeting," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.