Contain ‘volatile situation’, Dhankar to Mamata on tension in Kolkata’s Tiljala

A large police contingent was deployed in a pocket of south-eastern Kolkata after a clash between two groups on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

There was no official statement by the police on the clash but a police officer deployed in the area said a peace meeting was convened to ease the tension. The meeting continued till late in the night.

“There is communal tension in Tiljala. We are holding a peace meeting” a police officer said on Thursday evening. Sudeep Sarkar, deputy commissioner of police (south-east division) and other senior officials rushed to the spot and roads were blocked to restrict movement of people and vehicles.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was the first to comment on the incident.

Attaching videos, which showed policemen making arrests, resorting to baton charge and a police vehicle being vandalized by a group of youths, Dhakhar tweeted that the law and order situation in the state was collapsing. He also referred to a violence that took place at Chandannagar in Hooghly district on Wednesday night.

“Administration @MamataOfficial must take all steps to maintain peace and calm in Chandannagar and in Ballygunge Tiljala area. Stern message to police @KolkataPolice @WBPolice @HomeBengal must be sent to contain sliding situation. Time to hold concerned accountable. Anarchy, lawlessness and violence are enemies of democracy,” tweeted Dhankhar.

“The state of collapsing law and order @MamataOfficial can be assessed from the scenario that MP @me_locket was subjected to such treatment with hooligans coming too close to MP’s vehicle with aggressive posturing & on occasions also smacked the car with hand. Police inaction!” Dhankhar wrote in another tweet, referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee’s visit to Chandannagar on Thursday afternoon. Her vehicle was stopped by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

TMC leaders and ministers did not make any statement on the incidents. Among BJP state leaders, only Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, tweeted that a journalist was assaulted while covering the violence in Tiljala. Adhikari also alleged that temples were attacked.

“I strongly condemn this incident which is an onslaught on people for exercising their democratic rights and attacks free journalistic liberties,” tweeted Adhikari. He, too, attached videos.