Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Covaxin stock in West Bengal very low, meagre supply of doses likely to hit inoculation: State govt
kolkata news

Covaxin stock in West Bengal very low, meagre supply of doses likely to hit inoculation: State govt

"The Covaxin stock in our state is very low. We have only one lakh and some small quantity in the hands of the districts. We were supposed to receive two tranches of a total of 2.55 lakh Covaxin which were not delivered as per schedule," as senior health department official said.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 07:29 AM IST
According to the official, the state has currently the infrastructure to administer more than 1.5 crore doses per month.(Bloomberg file photo)

A "very low" stock of Covaxin and a meagre supply of the vaccines are going to badly affect the ongoing inoculation process in West Bengal, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

The state was supposed to get 75 lakh of vaccine doses this month and received 54 lakh till Friday, he said.

"The Covaxin stock in our state is very low. We have only one lakh and some small quantity in the hands of the districts. We were supposed to receive two tranches of a total of 2.55 lakh Covaxin which were not delivered as per schedule," the official said.

Till Saturday, West Bengal has received a total of 2.36 crore vaccine doses from the central government and procured at least 17.74 lakh doses, he said.

The state has vaccinated over 2.75 crore people so far and out of them, 81.9 lakh got the second dose, he said.

According to the official, the state has currently the infrastructure to administer more than 1.5 crore doses per month.

"The only constraint is getting an adequate quantity of vaccine on time," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the central government to allot at least three crore vaccine doses to the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Covid-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,604 with eight more deaths while the tally went up by another 730 new cases to reach 15,22,833, the health department said in a bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 920 recoveries were registered in the state, which improved the discharge rate to 98.03 per cent.

Till Saturday, 14,92,878 people have recovered from the disease and the state currently has 11,891 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 52,188 samples have been tested for Covid-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,54,28,549, the bulletin added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP