Covid-19: No tokens to be issued in Kolkata Metro starting today

The Kolkata Metro will stop issuing tokens from Monday in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is part of the strict curbs announced by the West Bengal government after a 14-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in just seven days.

The restrictions on Metro were issued under the provision under Disaster Management Act 2005 on Sunday (January 2). The number of tokens will be reduced till further notice in order to operate with 50 per cent capacity as per state government's directions.

Only smart card holders will be able to travel in the Metro as the counter will only issue these cards and the cardholders will be able to recharge their cards like before.

Further, there will be no change in Metro service hours, Kolkata Metro authorities said.

The state government has also closed schools and colleges, limited the workforce across offices and restricted flights from Delhi and Mumbai where Covid-19 caseload is high.

The restrictions on flights will come into effect from January 5, while schools and colleges will be closed from Monday.

“All academic activities in schools, colleges and universities will remain closed. Government and private offices will continue with 50% of the workforce at a time. Local trains will operate with 50% of the seating capacity up to 7 pm,” chief secretary HK Dwivedi said on Sunday.

A night curfew is also in place from 10pm to 5am.

Kolkata has seen a rapid rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past few days. Data available with the Union health ministry indicated that its weekly (December 24 – 31) positivity rate stood at 23.4 per cent.

On Sunday, West Bengal reported 6,153 new Covid-19 infections, 1,641 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 3,194 new cases.