CV Ananda Bose, former civil servant, appointed West Bengal governor

Dr CV Ananda Bose, a former civil servant, has been appointed as the new governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Manipur governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

The appointment comes months after former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar quit the post to contest for the vice-presidential election.

Bose has served in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and held the rank of secretary to the government of India, chief secretary, and university vice-chancellor. He is chairman of the Habitat Alliance, in consultative status with the UN and was a member of the UN Habitat Governing Council.

He has worked as district collector, and principal secretary and additional chief secretary in various ministries such as education, forest and environment, labour, and general administration.

