Haryana setting examples for other states: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP coalition government has been playing an exemplary role in every field and that different schemes of the Haryana government are being adopted by other states.

Dhankhar, who arrived in Rohtak on a maiden visit after being elected as the Vice-President, said significant steps have been taken in Haryana to eradicate corruption and ensure transparency in administration while ensuring merit in recruitment.

He started his Haryana itinerary with a visit to the memorial site of Jat community icon and farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram at Sampla in Rohtak district. Dhankhar said he had no words to explain the joy he experienced while visiting the memorial and paying tributes to Sir Chhotu Ram.

According to an official spokesperson, Dhankhar said the visit to the memorial site would be a turning point as he learnt an important lesson of life.

“Today is the most crucial and important day of my life as I have learnt a significant lesson from Deen Bandhu Sir Chhotu Ram memorial site. I will follow the ideas and principles of Chaudhary Chhotu Ram in my entire life,” the spokesperson said quoting the Vice-President.

Stating that “great people” like Chhotu Ram created history, he said now Haryana has been touching new heights under the “visionary leadership” of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

On this occasion, Khattar greeted the V-P on his arrival to Haryana. He said efforts are being made to increase the income of farmers.

Various khap panchayats of the district attended the ceremony and honoured Dhankhar.

Later, he visited an exhibition organised by the department of information, public relations and languages under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme” at Sampla at the memorial site of Sir Chhotu Ram.