India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan light up in red for dyslexia awareness month

delhi news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Dyslexia is a common learning disability that affects a person's reading, writing and spelling. October is celebrated as the international month of dyslexia awareness.

North and South Block illuminated in red lights to mark October as the 'International Dyslexia Awareness Month', in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami

Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday illuminated red lights in honour of international dyslexia awareness month – celebrated in October. The colour red is often associated with dyslexia to advocate awareness about the learning disability.

While the entire month was celebrated as dyslexia awareness month, the north block and south block of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as India Gate and the Indian Parliament in Delhi were lit up in red to mark the occasion, showed pictures shared by news agency ANI.

UNESCO MGIEP and its partner ChangeInkk Foundation had sought for the government's support in the 'Go Red' campaign post in which many important buildings and monuments throughout Delhi displayed red lighting on Sunday evening.

The ‘Go Red’ campaign aims at removing the stigma associated with dyslexia, eradicating discrimination, and increasing public knowledge around the subject as well as the many strengths of dyslexic thinking.

Earlier in the day, Orkids Foundation, a Delhi-based organisation working towards creating national awareness in learning disabilities, organised a march around India Gate to raise awareness about dyslexia. People were seen holding banners with the hashtag ‘#Walk4Dyslexia’.

The United Kingdom's National Health Service defines dyslexia as a common learning difficulty – affecting about one in every 5 people globally – that mainly causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. According to statistics, only 1 in 20 gets identified, and their chances of dropping out of school by the eighth grade are increased by 35 per cent.

It is a lifelong difficulty but does not affect a person's intelligence. With proper support to improve reading and writing skills, people with dyslexia can be successful at school and work.

(With agency inputs)

india gate rashtrapati bhavan
Sunday, October 30, 2022
