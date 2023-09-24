Doctors advise 10-day rest for Mamata Banerjee after examining old leg injuries

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was advised by doctors at the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Sunday to restrict her movement and take rest for 10 days after a routine checkup of the leg injuries she suffered in June this year, officials said.

File Photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)

Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday after a 11-day tour of Spain and Dubai where she went to seek investments to the state. She went to SSKM Hospital for a routine checkup and left around 7pm.

“The chief minister has been advised to take rest for 10 days. Medicines have been prescribed. Her condition will be monitored by doctors,” Dr Monimoy Banerjee, director of SSKM Hospital, told the media.

In June, Banerjee suffered injuries in her legs and waist while getting off a chopper that had to make an emergency landing at the military airbase in Siliguri to avoid running into a storm. Banerjee was travelling from Jalpaiguri and Bagdogra when adverse weather prompted the pilot to land at the airbase.

