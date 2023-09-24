Driver arrested for murdering employer who refused to give his BMW car: Police

Kolkata: A 72-year-old former businessman was allegedly murdered by his driver at Nagerbazar in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas after the former refused to give his BMW 6-series car, which the accused wanted to use, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on September 15 and his decomposed body was found on September 20, adding that the BMW car was missing from his house.

The incident came to light after the victim’s house cleaners informed the family members that the house was locked and there was no one responding.

The police were alerted by the victim’s niece who failed to contact him over the phone. Police after scanning through CCTV footage zeroed down on the accused identified as Sourav Mondol.

Police said on September 15, the driver called the man and asked for the car, however, the man refused and disconnected the call. Infuriated with this, the accused entered the house one night by scaling the wall and demanded the keys, said police.

“A heated altercation broke out which ended in a scuffle and the accused attacked him. The driver hit him on the head and then strangulated him. Later, he took the keys and left after locking the door from outside,” said police.

Mondol was arrested on charges of murder on Friday (September 22), police said.

“The victim had employed the accused as a driver a few months ago. The accused wanted to use the car so that he could take his friends to Digha, a popular beach destination in West Bengal. The owner, however, refused,” a senior police officer said.

The accused and his friends are being questioned, said police.

