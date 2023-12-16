close_game
Eastern region news schedule

Dec 16, 2023

Eastern region news schedule

Kolkata: Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita on Saturday said that the availability of a large number of firearms with warring groups in Manipur coupled with instability in neighbouring Myanmar has grave implications for the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state.

Darbhanga (Bihar): Days after the Parliament security breach had shocked the nation, the parents of the alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, are still in a state of disbelief.

Tribal singer beaten to death for molesting mentally retarded girl

Ranchi: A 35-year-old tribal singer was beaten to death for allegedly molesting a mentally retarded girl in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a police officer said on Saturday.

Dalai Lama offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya

Gaya: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offered prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

