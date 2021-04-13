IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / EC asks Dilip Ghosh to clarify stance on Cooch Behar violence
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been asked by the Election Commission to clarify his stand on his remarks by Wednesday morning. (File Photo)
Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been asked by the Election Commission to clarify his stand on his remarks by Wednesday morning. (File Photo)
kolkata news

EC asks Dilip Ghosh to clarify stance on Cooch Behar violence

Dilip Ghosh, while addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, had said, "Naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after what happened in Sitalkuchi".
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 01:35 PM IST

The Election Commission of India has asked Dilip Ghosh, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit, to clarify his stance over the killings of four men at Sitalkuchi in the state's Cooch Behar district. Ghosh had earlier courted controversies by saying that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen in the next phase of the state assembly elections if "naughty boys like the ones who died in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands. The EC notice on Tuesday cited Dilip Ghosh's remarks and asked the West Bengal BJP president to respond to the notice and make his stand clear on his statements by 10am on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Four persons died last Saturday as CISF personnel opened fire after some people "attempted to snatch their rifles" while voting was underway in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area in the fourth phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls. Ghosh, while addressing an election rally at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, had said, "Naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi".

"Naughty boys received bullets at Sitalkuchi. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also," Ghosh said without elaborating on the phrase 'naughty boys'.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier approached the Election Commission against Dilip Ghosh and also demanded his immediate arrest. "We demand his immediate arrest for making such an inflammatory statement which will encourage trigger happy forces and threaten the safety of voters," news agency PTI quoted TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as saying. Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty, among others, had also condemned Ghosh for making the "irresponsible statements" and said that these remarks "unmask the fascist face of the BJP".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021 bengal bjp dilip ghosh bjp cooch behar district + 4 more

Related Stories

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Shyampukur constituency, Sashi Panja, with her party associates paying candle light tribute who lost their life at a polling booth of Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces yesterday, during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. (PTI)
Kolkata: TMC candidate from Shyampukur constituency, Sashi Panja, with her party associates paying candle light tribute who lost their life at a polling booth of Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces yesterday, during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls. (PTI)
kolkata news

TMC stages protests across West Bengal over Sitalkuchi killings

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress activists wore black badges and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, naming him as the conspirator of the incident
READ FULL STORY
Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. (PTI / File Photo)
Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. (PTI / File Photo)
kolkata news

Bengal's Sitalkuchi village plunges in gloom as firing victims taken for burial

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Cooch Behar firing: Wreaths were laid on the bodies, draped in Trinamool Congress flags, by the party's district president Partha Pratim Roy at a ground near the school premises where the incident of firing had taken place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP