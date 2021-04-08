Home / Cities / Kolkata News / EC orders repolling in West Bengal's Jangipara assembly constituency
kolkata news

EC orders repolling in West Bengal's Jangipara assembly constituency

Following the reports of the returning officer and the observer on the complaints, the EC has ordered the repoll on April 10 from 7 am to 6.30 pm, an EC official said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Polling in Jangipara constituency was held in the third phase on April 6.(PTI)

The Election Commission on Thursday ordered repolling at one booth in Jangipara assembly constituency in West Bengal's Hooghly district following complaints by political parties alleging that Trinamool Congress had engaged agents who had accompanied and assisted voters to cast their votes in favour of the TMC, an EC official said.

Following the reports of the returning officer and the observer on the complaints, the EC has ordered the repoll on April 10 from 7 am to 6.30 pm, he said.

Polling in Jangipara constituency was held in the third phase on April 6.

The repolling in the polling booth in the constituency will take place simultaneously with the fourth phase of polling in the state. The BJP candidate in Jangipara assembly seat, Debjit Sarkar told PTI, "This is a welcome move. All the political parties had complained that TMC agents were taking people inside the polling booth, accompanying them to the EVMs and making them vote for them. Even the polling officer could not do anything.

We had complained to the EC and I am happy that it has ordered a repoll."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anti-Romeo squads in Bengal if BJP is voted to power: Yogi Adityanath

4 police officers transferred ahead of fourth phase of West Bengal polls

'Was cornered in TMC for resisting cut money culture...': Rajib Banerjee

Kolkata: Man held for making 'inappropriate comments' to judge over phone

When contacted, TMC candidate Snehasish Chakraborty rubbished the allegations and said that the repoll was "absolutely unnecessary".

"It is nothing but harassment for the voters. The polling was absolutely peaceful and everyone participated in it freely. I do not understand why the EC ordered the repoll. It is absolutely meaningless," Chakraborty told PTI.

The third phase of polling was held in 31 assembly constituencies in three districts of West Bengal on April 6, where a total voters' turnout of 84.61 per cent was registered.

The fourth phase of poll will see voters exercising their franchise in 44 constituencies spread across five districts of Howrah, South 24 Parganas, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Hoogly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 election commission of india
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP