ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, his wife in illegal mining case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, asking them to appear before it in Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe related to an illegal coal mining scam, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is a Parliament member and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, has been asked to appear for questioning on September 6 and Rujira on September 1. He faces both ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. CBI questioned Rujira in February this year as well.

Some police officers from West Bengal have also been asked to appear before ED in September, people cited above said.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a CBI First Information Report (FIR) registered in November 2020 over alleged mass coal pilferage in Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Kunustoria and Kajora in West Bengal.

A local contractor, Anup Majhi alias Lala, is said to be the prime suspect in the scam.

The ED told a Delhi court in April this year that Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly a beneficiary of funds obtained in the illegal mining. TMC rejected the charges as political. The ED informed the court in April, just ahead of the West Bengal elections, that illegal mining was flourishing in the state under the “patronage” of the political party in power.

ED has cited the probe and alleged ₹1,352 crore was generated by Majhi through illegal coal mining in two years. It is alleged that the funds collected by Majhi and others in connivance with the police officers reached the political leaders in West Bengal and then were laundered in India and abroad.

Former TMC Youth leader Vinay Mishra, who is wanted in the case, is absconding. His brother Vikas Mishra and a police inspector, Ashok Kumar Mishra, were arrested in March and April.

“Investigation revealed a deep system of political patronage and well-oiled network by which the system was subverted to carry out these illegal activities in a brazen manner,” the ED said in April.

It said the alleged kingpin of this coal pilferage scam did “illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of the political party of West Bengal though Inspector Mishra”.

The agency claimed that documents it has seized show that Majhi “assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to Abhishek Banerjee’s close relative (wife and sister-in-law) at London and Thailand.”

...