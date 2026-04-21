Fiery speeches by Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee mark end of campaign for Bengal voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) ended their campaign for the April 23 first-phase Bengal polls for 152 seats on Tuesday, exchanging sharp verbal attacks amid reports of clashes among supporters from some districts.

Union home minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district. (@AmitShah)

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The campaign for the first phase was marked by a large number of political rallies, a social media overdrive and door-to-door canvassing by the two parties.

Much of the campaign revolved around the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the food choices of West Bengal’s voters, with the fish-eating habit of Bengalis moving from humble household plates to politics.

Unlike the 142 south Bengal assembly constituencies going to the polls in the second phase on April 29, the 152 marked for phase one are spread across north Bengal, a BJP stronghold, and the western districts bordering Jharkhand and Odisha, where the BJP performed well in some pockets during recent assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

Reports of violence, including on the final campaign day, have marred the runup to Thursday’s polls. “Some incidents have happened. Action is being taken,” Manoj Agrawal, the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), told the media. There was no report of any death or critical injury until the evening.

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{{^usCountry}} Over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters and 465 third-gender voters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase, including around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters and 465 third-gender voters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At least 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed by the Election Commission (EC) for the two-phased election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed by the Election Commission (EC) for the two-phased election. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Final rallies on Tuesday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Final rallies on Tuesday {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union home minister Amit Shah, who has toured the state extensively since March, sounded a warning for the ruling party in his first rallies in Darjeeling’s hill region on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union home minister Amit Shah, who has toured the state extensively since March, sounded a warning for the ruling party in his first rallies in Darjeeling’s hill region on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The EC has sent CAPF (Central armed police forces) this year. No violence will be tolerated. Nobody can touch BJP workers,” Shah said in Kurseong, where leaders from all parties representing the Gorkha community were present on the dais. “If the BJP comes to power, the demands of the Gorkhas will be addressed,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The EC has sent CAPF (Central armed police forces) this year. No violence will be tolerated. Nobody can touch BJP workers,” Shah said in Kurseong, where leaders from all parties representing the Gorkha community were present on the dais. “If the BJP comes to power, the demands of the Gorkhas will be addressed,” Shah said. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing voters at West Burdwan district’s Kulti, a mining belt, Shah promised 1,00,000 jobs for the youth.

“BJP will give jobs to 1,00,000 youths every year. All government employees will be paid according to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. We will shut down illegal mines and polluting sponge iron factories. New industries will come up,” he said.

“We will introduce the Uniform Civil Code. How can one person marry four times while another can marry only once? I ask my sisters present here, can that be allowed?” Shah said. He reminded the women of the BJP’s promise to pay ₹3000 a month as assistance.

Mentioning all major corruption cases federal agencies are probing in the state, Shah said: “After May 5, everyone involved in scams will be in jail.”

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“Mamata is only concerned about bhaipo (nephew). Do you want him as CM? After the polls, she will put bhaipo in her seat but her dreams will never come true,” Shah said, without naming TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC counterattack

Abhishek, while addressing voters in Jhargram district’s Lalgarh, targeted Shah.

“People are watching how a prime minister, a home minister, a host of central ministers, chief ministers for a dozen states, the EC and the CAPF are all here to stop just one woman. She faces them alone,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee shot back from a rally in East Midnapore district’s port city Haldia, targeting BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who is seeking reelection from the Nandigram seat for the third time.

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Referring to Adhikari, her ex-cabinet colleague, as “gaddar” (traitor), Mamata Banerjee said: “The gaddar has given the EC a list of TMC workers to get them arrested. Get ready to face the consequences. I know how money is extorted from companies, workers’ unions and cargo operators in Haldia.”

Adhikari did not give any reaction till Tuesday night

At all the rallies she addressed on Tuesday, Banerjee alleged that Bengalis will no longer be allowed to have fish and meat if the BJP comes to power.

BJP central leader Anurag Thakur countered Banerjee in Kolkata by eating fish curry and rice with BJP workers in front of the media.

“Eat and let others enjoy the food. The real issue is unemployment. Instead of focusing on real issues, Mamata Banerjee is spreading misinformation,” Thakur said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tanmay Chatterjee ...Read More Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals. Read Less

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