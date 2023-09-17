Fight breaks out between TMC, BJP councillors in Kolkata Municipal Corporation

A scuffle broke out between the councillors of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the House of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday.

TMC councillor of Ashim Kumar Bose could be seen pushing BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh after which a scuffle broke out. Later more councillors such as TMC’s Sudip Polley and BJP’s Vijay Ojha also got involved.

The fight continued even as Mayor Firhad Hakim intervened while trying to dissuade the councillors and chairperson Mala Roy asked the councillors to take their seats. Later Roy adjourned the House.

“Bose was earlier with the BJP. In a bid to prove his loyalty to the ruling party, he attacked me and Ojha while hurling abuses. What is going on?” Ghosh, BJP councillor, told media persons.

In August this year, TMC and BJP councillors had engaged in a scuffle inside the KMC office after the civic body demolished a portion of a house of a BJP leader citing illegal construction.

“This was just a reaction. No one was attacked. They (BJP councillors) were branding all TMC councillors, including the mayor and deputy mayor, as thieves. We all have families. They are trying to malign us. If they continue to do this, the reaction would be the same,” Bose, a TMC councillor, told reporters.

Two councillors, one each from the TMC and the BJP, have been issued show cause notices after the chairperson and the mayor held a meeting.

“Both the councillors of the ruling and opposition parties have been sent show cause notices. Such incidents have happened in the past too during the Left regime. It is unwarranted and shouldn’t have happened,” Mala Roy, KMC chairperson, told media persons.

