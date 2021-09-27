Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Focussing on Uttarakhand': BJP MP junks TMC leader's 'return' greeting
kolkata news

'Focussing on Uttarakhand': BJP MP junks TMC leader's ‘return’ greeting

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh remarked that BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stayed away from campaigning against Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bhabanipur assembly bypolls because she the Bengal chief minister to win.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 07:10 PM IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee hit back at Trinamool Congress to say Mamata Banerjee's chance at winning the bypolls at Bhabanipur looks uncertain. (File photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Locket Chatterjee retorted to Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh's Twitter post in reaction to her ‘refusal’ to campaign for assemby bypolls in Bhabanipur constituency.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted earlier in the day tagging Locket Chatterjee, and congratulating her for not campaigning for BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal ahead of the September 30 bypolls, where she faces West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Responding to Ghosh's tweet, the former actor-turned-BJP MP wrote, “You should focus on ensuring that Mamata Banerjee doesn’t lose from Bhabanipur.”

Locket Chatterjee, who forayed into politics on Mamata Banerjee's invitation, left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in 2015.

She said she was busy focussing on the upcoming assembly polls Uttarakhand as BJP's election in-charge. 

“There are star campaigners like Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari for Bhabanipur bypolls. This election is doubtful for Mamata Banerjee. This is why this fake news is surfacing,” the BJP MP was quoted as saying by news agency.

However, going step ahead in replying back to Locket Chatterjee on Twitter, Kunal Ghosh remarked that the BJP MP wishes for chief minister Mamata Banerjee to win the assembly seat with a huge margin.

Chatterjee retorted to Ghosh's jibe by saying, “I think Kunal Ghosh isn't well. He must get well soon and then talk.”

The bypoll in Bhabanipur assembly constituency was neccessiated after Trinamool Congress leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay vacated it recently so that Mamata Banerjee, who became the chief minister despite not winning any seat in the latest assembly election, could contest. Banerjee lost to her former aide Suvendu Adhikari by a thin margin of 1,956 votes from Nandigram constituency. 

The ballots cast in the bypolls will be counted on October 3. As per the law, Mamata has to win on any seat in the state to have the chance of becoming a member of the state assembly, or retain the chief minister's post, before November 5.

bhabanipur trinamool congress bharatiya janata party west bengal assembly elections 2021
