Former Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh calls successor ‘inexperienced’
Kolkata: Former West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Thursday called his successor Sukanta Majumdar an “inexperienced” leader who has “come recently” amid rumblings within the state unit.
“We fought atrocities that people faced. I hit the streets. People stood by us and blessed us. But now people have lost confidence. Why will they accept us as the Opposition if we do not play our role? A lot of things are lacking. There is a lack of confidence and planning,” Ghosh said.
Majumdar, who succeeded Ghosh in September, has faced criticism within the party since old-timers at the state and district levels were replaced following a leadership reshuffle in December. He formed some new committees to accommodate those left out but the criticism has continued.
The rumblings resurfaced after the party’s defeat in the by-polls to Kolkata’s Ballygunge assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats on April 16. BJP leaders said state general secretary Amitava Chakravorty was summoned to Delhi as the central leadership is unhappy with the by-poll results.
Ghosh questioned how can they go ahead by removing able people from leadership roles. “Those who stood by us till 2019 [when the BJP won 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats] are...disappointed. They have not left us but they have no work now. Leadership always goes through change. Leaders come and go but workers stay on.”
Lok Sabha member Saumitra Khan blamed inexperienced leaders for the poor show. Leaders such as Anupam Hazra have made similar statements. Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, who lost the Asansol by-poll, stayed away from a meeting Majumdar called in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Gauri Shankar Ghosh resigned as the state general secretary on April 16, accusing the party of putting inefficient people in leadership roles. BJP workers staged a protest in Murshidabad on Wednesday seeking the resignation of district president Dhananjay Ghosh. In Nadia district, 10 leaders also stepped down last week. In Siliguri, BJP legislator Sankar Ghosh left the party’s WhatsApp group without citing any reason.
Majumdar said he can only react to what ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders say. “I do not comment on what leaders of our party are saying.”
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said differences in the BJP will widen in the coming days. “This is only the beginning. Bengal BJP leaders have lost their minds. The pack of cards is collapsing,” Ghosh said.
Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bengal next month and the BJP has planned rallies to uplift the morale of workers.
-
Covid lockdown in China begins to choke Himachal’s pharma hub
The indefinite lockdown in China's commercial capital of Shanghai to contain the spread of Covid-19 has disrupted the supply of raw material to Himachal Pradesh's pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala and Nalagarh industrial belt, the biggest pharma hub in Asia leading to the doubling of cost of active pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging material in the past month. Also read: Punjab makes face masks mandatory.
-
Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru SUV driver booked for intentionally killing dog
The Jnanabharati Police arrested an SUV owner for allegedly running over and killing a stray dog as it was crossing a road at MV Layout, 11th cross in Nagadevanahalli on April 19. The disturbing incident from Bengaluru was caught on a CCTV camera. The arrest happened based on a complaint by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru-based software engineer and activist. Residents tried to save the dog but it succumbed on the road.
-
Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri. Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat.
-
As Covid cases rise, Punjab govt advises public to wear face masks again
More than a month after all Covid-related curbs were lifted in Punjab, the state government on Thursday issued an order, asking people to once again start wearing masks, particularly in public places. The border state removed all its Covid restrictions on March 15. Many of Punjab's neighbouring states, like Delhi and Haryana, have once again made face masks mandatory. Delhi reported as many as 1,009 fresh infections on Wednesday, up from 632 on April 19.
-
DU fest 2022: Joy for some, wait continues for the rest
After two years of zero on-ground activity in college campuses, the Delhi University fest season finally recommenced earlier this month. A third-year student of Kirori Mal College, Yash Narayan, who wanted to witness an offline fest before graduating, rues, “There has been no official notice but we don't have a student union to spearhead something as big as a college fest. So it's unlikely we will have one soon.”
