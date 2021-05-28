Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya stable; has mild cough

Kolkata: Former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya,77, who was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon with Covid-19 infection, was stable, the hospital authorities said in a bulletin at 10 pm on Thursday.

“He is having mild dry cough today. He is taking food orally,” the bulletin said.

The former chief minister and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 on May 18. gal, 71, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital the same day . She was released on May 24 but had to be admitted again the next day following a panic attack, hours after her husband was rushed to the hospital. She was stable, the hospital authorities said.

The former chief minister was being treated at home till his oxygen saturation level dropped below 90%. He is on non-invasive ventilator. A panel of seven doctors has been formed for his treatment.

Thursday night’s bulletin said Bhattacharya’s oxygen level in blood had reached 92% with support and his heartbeat rate was 56 per minute.

“He is presently conscious, alert... His blood pressure is stable,” said the bulletin.

Bhattacharya, one of the most senior leaders of the CPI(M), is a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). He could rarely leave home in the last few years.

In October last year, Bhattacharya was in the same hospital for six days. He was admitted in critical condition with symptoms such as breathlessness and low oxygen count in blood. He was put on ventilation. However, his condition improved fast. Bhattacharya tested negative for Covid-19 in October.