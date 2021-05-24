Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya stable, wife discharged from hospital
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya stable, wife discharged from hospital

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. (File photo)

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, 77, and his wife Mira Mira Bhattacharya, 71, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19 on May 18, were stable, CPI(M) leaders said on Monday night.

While Bhattacharya was being treated at home, his wife was discharged from a private hospital in south Kolkata on Monday. She was admitted on May 18. The hospital authorities said in a statement that she was advised to stay in home isolation for a week.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, one of the most senior leaders of the CPI(M), has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for more than a decade. His movements are restricted.

CPI(M) members said the medical attendant who used to look after the ailing former chief minister at the latter’s two-room government quarter in south Kolkata also tested positive for the virus but his condition is not serious.

In October last year, Bhattacharya was admitted to the hospital for six days. He was admitted in critical condition with symptoms such as breathlessness and low oxygen count in the blood. He was put on a ventilator. However, his condition improved quickly.

A 13-member medical board was formed for his treatment. Bhattacharya tested negative for Covid-19 at that time.

