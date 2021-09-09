Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Four dead as Diarrhoeal outbreak hits Bengal; nearly 160 affected
kolkata news

Four dead as Diarrhoeal outbreak hits Bengal; nearly 160 affected

The district administration and the local civic body have started distributing ORS and halogen tablets and a door-to-door visit has been initiated to find out if any more people have been affected. The water reservoirs have been chlorinated and a medical camp with medical officers and paramedical staff has been set up.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Four people have died, two of them, including a child, died due to diarrhoea. But the other two, both women, died of other causes in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Four people died and nearly 160 others fell ill after an outbreak of diarrhoea in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas since Tuesday. More than a hundred people have been hospitalized, health officials said.

“Till Wednesday afternoon around 160 people have been affected in a diarrhoeal outbreak in Kamarhati. At least 116 people had to be admitted in two hospitals. Even though four people have died, two of them, including a child, died due to diarrhoea. The other two, both women, died of other causes,” said a senior official of the state health department.

The district administration and the local civic body have started distributing ORS and halogen tablets and a door-to-door visit has been initiated to find out if any more people have been affected. The water reservoirs have been chlorinated and a medical camp with medical officers and paramedical staff has been set up.

“The situation is under control. We have sent nine samples of rectal swab and four water samples to the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases for investigation,” said Ajoy Chakraborty, director of health services.

RELATED STORIES

Panic gripped local residents who have started purchasing water for drinking and cooking purposes.

“My husband and mother-in-law fell ill. They complained of severe loose motion and vomiting. Neighbours rushed both of them to the hospital. While my husband has been discharged after preliminary treatment, my mother-in-law is still admitted at the Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital,” said Rina Sarkar, a resident of Kamarhati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says ‘we’re ready’ ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls 

Calcutta HC puts interim stay on rustication of 3 Visva Bharati students

Bombs hurled at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house in West Bengal, probe on

RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from 9 countries landing in Kolkata
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP