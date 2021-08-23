Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four kids run over by train while playing games on mobile phones in West Bengal

When a team of police and railway officials reached the village, they found that the family members had already buried the victims to ensure their bodies were not subjected to post-mortem.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:37 PM IST
A senior police officer said the boys were mowed down by a train while they were playing on their mobiles while sitting on railway tracks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four children in the age group of 13- 14 years were allegedly run over by a train while they were busy playing with their mobile phones on railway tracks late Sunday night at Islampur in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district, officials said.

“Four minor boys were killed when they were hit by a train late on Sunday. The villagers buried the bodies. We have not received any complaints of any foul play,” said Sachin Makkar, superintendent of police, Islampur police district.

A senior railway official, who didn’t want to be identified, said they were informed about the tragedy at Chopra, around 50 km from New Jalpaiguri, around 10 pm on Sunday.

“A team of (Government Railway Police) GRP and Railway Police Force (RPF) officials rushed to the spot and a search was carried out in the area. As it was dark, we could not locate any bodies. The search was renewed in the morning, when broken parts of mobile phones were found on the tracks. Later we came to know that villagers had already removed the bodies,” the railway official quoted above said.

When a team of police and railway officials reached the village, they found that the family members had already buried the victims to ensure their bodies were not subjected to post-mortem,” said the railway official.

“If we receive any complaints of foul play, an investigation would be initiated and the bodies would have to be exhumed for a post-mortem,” a police officer said.

