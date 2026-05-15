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Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost

Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:24 am IST
PTI |
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Kolkata, Transport operators in West Bengal on Friday said the fuel price hike would increase the overall freight cost by around 3 per cent, and urged the government to ensure that traders cannot increase product prices disproportionately.

Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost

Kolkata witnessed the steepest fuel price hike among the four metros, with petrol price rising by 3.29 to 108.74 per litre and diesel going up by 3.11 to 95.13 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices increased by 3 to 97.77 per litre and diesel to 90.67.

Petrol in Mumbai now costs 106.68 a litre and diesel comes for 93.14 per litre, while in Chennai, prices increased to 103.67 for petrol and 95.25 for diesel.

Rates vary across states due to differences in value-added tax.

All India Transporters' Welfare Association joint secretary Sunil Agarwal told PTI that the hike was "quite expected" in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and estimated, "The rise will have around 3 per cent impact on freight costs".

State-owned oil firms had kept fuel price unchanged for 11 weeks despite a surge in input cost, but passed on part of the increase once operations became financially unsustainable, the sources said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost
Home / Cities / Kolkata / Fuel price hike: Transporters see around 3 pc increase in freight cost
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