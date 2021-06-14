Govt, private offices in Bengal can operate with 25% staff from June 16 to July 1

All government offices in West Bengal will operate with 25% staff from June 16 while private companies can also operate with 25% staff but not beyond 11 am and 4 pm, chief secretary HK Dwivedi announced on Monday afternoon in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“These relaxations will be in force from June 16 to July 1,” Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

Private companies will have to provide transport for their employees and ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed in all offices.

Intra-state bus, trains, ferry service and the Kolkata Metro will not be allowed to operate. Taxis and auto-rickshaws can ply but only for medical emergencies or to carry media personnel or airport-bound passengers.

“Information technology companies and production units can operate with 50% staff provided all employees attending work have been vaccinated,” Dwidevi announced.

Restaurants and bars can operate from 12 noon to 8 pm provided no more than 60% of the sitting capacity is occupied. Markets will remain open from 7 to 11 am. Retail shops can remain open from 11 am to 6 pm.

Shops in shopping malls and markets can remain open from 11 am to 6 pm with 25% employees as long as the malls and markets do not allow more than 30% customers they can accommodate at a time, said the chief minister.

The state government will also allow parks to open for walkers and joggers from 6 to 9 am provided those entering these spaces are vaccinated.

Tea auction centres will be allowed to operate with 25% staff, Dwivedi announced.

Sports clubs can hold games and stadiums can open but spectators will not be allowed.

Shooting of movies can resume with 50% technicians and artists as long as they wear masks and maintain physical distance.

“Schools and colleges will remain closed. The secondary and high secondary boards will announce very soon how examinees will be graded,” said the chief minister.

She said the government will soon start providing ration at the doorsteps of beneficiaries of the public distribution system. “The state government will comply with the Supreme Court’s recent order on one-nation-one-ration card policy. We will complete the process in three months,” she said.

Movement of private vehicles will be prohibited except in case of a medical emergency, movement of media personnel and airport-bound passengers.

Cultural and social activities and gatherings relating to entertainment will be prohibited as before. Beauty parlours, cinema halls, spas, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed.

The number of people to be allowed in marriages and funerals will be 50 and 20 respectively.

Banks and financial institutions will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm.