Grant to Durga Puja committees in Bengal increased to 70,000: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced an increase in the state government’s grants to Durga Puja committees from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 per club.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with the organisers of Durga Puja celebrations in the state in Kolkata on Tuesday (PTI/X/CMO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state government has decided to increase the grant to Puja committee from ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 per club,” Banerjee told a meeting with puja committees in Kolkata.

Around 40,000 community pujas are held across the state with around 3,000 being held in Kolkata alone. Apart from these, pujas are held in housing campuses and individual houses.

In 2018, the economy of the creative industries associated with the Durga Puja was pegged at ₹32,377 crore in a study conducted by the British Council, IIT Kharagpur and Queen Mary University in the UK. The study was commissioned by the state government.

“Today the volume may have doubled, it may be more than ₹60,000 crores. Many people including folk artists earn from here,” Banerjee said while adding that a lot of foreign tourists are expected this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Someone may file PIL in the court tomorrow raising questions as to why the grant was hiked. These clubs and puja committees conduct awareness programs and project the development works of the state government. We have cash crush,” said Banerjee.

The West Bengal government started with a ₹10,000 assistance to 28,000 puja committees in 2018, which was increased to ₹25,000 per committee in 2019. In 2020, the grant was doubled to ₹50,000 and increased by ₹10,000 in 2022 to ₹60,000.

Apart from the ₹60,000 grant, Banerjee also announced that the committees will only have to pay one-third of their electricity bill. The remaining two-thirds will be waived by the state.