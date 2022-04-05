Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / 'Had Bengal been a separate country...': BJP's Sukanta Majumdar hits back at Mamata Banerjee
kolkata news

'Had Bengal been a separate country...': BJP's Sukanta Majumdar hits back at Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee had also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the “atrocities” carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 10:10 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee warned that India’s financial condition is worse than Sri Lanka's and urged the Centre to call for an all-party meeting to address it, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday suggested her "to take care of her own state". Claiming that both Sri Lanka and Bengal are currently under debt, Majumdar warned that the state would have suffered a similar fate as Sri Lanka, which is in a major political crisis after the cabinet has quit following protests over the country's worst economic crisis, had it been a separate country.

“Mamata Banerjee should take care of her state. Sri Lanka is ruined; its total debt was 6 lakh crore and Bengal's debt is 5.62 lakh crore. Had it been a separate country, its condition would have been worse than Sri Lanka's,” news agency ANI quoted Majumdar as saying.

On Monday Banerjee had alleged that the Centre has no plans to deal with the rise in prices of commodities. "The BJP is responsible for this crisis; it’s their return gift to the country after winning the Uttar Pradesh elections,” the Trinamool Congress chief had said.

Banerjee had also alleged that the Centre allowed steep price hikes of petrol and diesel to divert attention from the “atrocities” carried out by the saffron party in non-BJP states.

RELATED STORIES

Last month, leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari had accused the Trinamool Congress government of mismanagement of the state's finances and claimed that it was heading towards bankruptcy.

Terming the budget as a "bluff", Adhikari said the TMC was keen to attack the BJP leadership over fuel prices but the state has not slashed the cess it has imposed on petrol and diesel. The Bengal government had presented a budget worth 3.21-lakh crore for the 2022-23 fiscal.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal sri lanka bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP