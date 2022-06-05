Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / ‘Happens at political rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
kolkata news

‘Happens at political rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert

Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev said that Covid-19 norms related with crowd limit at political events were not followed when the pandemic was at its peak, and if that is right then calling out KK's concert “alone is uncalled for”.
Playback singer KK was 53 years old at the time of his death.
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 04:16 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Following the untimely demise of renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath - popularly known as KK - in Kolkata, opposition parties alleged crowd mismanagement at his concert at Nazrul Mancha on May 31. Now, a Bengali actor-turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari) has hit back at such claims, saying such instances are witnessed at political rallies as well.

KK died of a cardiac arrest on May 31 shortly after performing live at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha.

Dev said that it is “out of love for the artist" that people visit his or her programmes in large numbers. “If the police has to count the number of attendees every time, they will have to stop all rallies too, and not just the musical soirees,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The TMC-MP noted that Covid-19 protocols pertaining to the maximum number of people at political events were not adhered to when the pandemic was at its peak. “Whether it was ours or of others, we have seen lakhs of people attending rallies,” he said.

Dev added that if such large gatherings of people at political events was “right then calling out this programme alone is uncalled for”.

RELATED STORIES

The TMC MP's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same.

Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI(M) and the Congress party had been criticising the city administration for alleged mismanagement during the event, with many claiming the number of attendees was far more than the auditorium's capacity.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that there was "complete failure" on part of those who were supposed to control the crowd at the concert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kk trinamool congress× kolkata
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP