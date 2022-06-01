Singer KK died of cardiac arrest, indicate initial post-mortem findings: Report
Preliminary findings of the post-mortem conducted on renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, who passed away soon after a live concert in Kolkata, indicated that he died due to a cardiac arrest, a senior police officer said news agency PTI on Wednesday.
The report also said that KK had “prolonged cardiac issues”.
"The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," the officer said, adding, the final report will be available after 72 hours, PTI added.
KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, police had said.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.
As a part of the probe, officers have spoken to the hotel authorities and scrutinised CCTV footage.
